Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, 5 deaths

Nation reports fewer than 20 local COVID cases for 5th day in a row

  1627
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 14:17
(Tsiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 21) reported 16 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the fifth day in a row with fewer than 20 local infections.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 25 new coronavirus cases that afternoon, including 16 local and nine imported infections. He also announced five deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 778.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 11 men and five women between the ages of 20 and 70, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 12-19. As for the distribution of these cases, nine were in Taipei City, five were in Taoyuan City, and two were in New Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, nine are from known sources, four are from unknown sources, and three are under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the five deaths reported Wednesday, two were women and three were men, with their ages ranging between 50 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 25 to June 29.

They were diagnosed between May 29 and July 7 and died between July 15 and 19.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,231 cases announced between May 11 and July 19, 12,382, or 87.0%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the nine imported cases reported on Wednesday were all men between the ages of 20 and 70. They arrived in Taiwan from the Philippines (two cases) and Indonesia (seven cases) between June 24 and July 20.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,828,036 COVID-19 tests, with 1,811,528 coming back negative. Out of the 15,478 confirmed cases, 1,250 were imported, 14,175 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 778 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 770 deaths from local infections, 386 were in New Taipei; 294 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 10 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.
