Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's new jet trainer conducts 'touch and go' drills in Kaohsiung

Brave Eagle training aircraft to replace F-5 fleet within 3 years

  270
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 13:56
Brave Eagle taking off. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

Brave Eagle taking off. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s new advanced jet trainer, Brave Eagle, on Tuesday (July 20) performed maneuvers as part of its tactical evaluations before it is mass-produced.

At 8:07 a.m. on Tuesday, a Brave Eagle, escorted by an Indigenous Defense Fighter, arrived at Kaohsiung's Gangshan Air Base for a series of tests, despite Typhoon In-Fa fast approaching the country, TVBS reported. At 8:13 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., the trainer aircraft performed a "touch and go" maneuver, finally landing at 8:20 a.m.

Air Force Academy instructors assessed the performance and speed of the plane and will suggest changes for future pilot training.

The Ministry of National Defense recently said that the Brave Eagles will replace the F-5 fighter within three years. In April, the jet trainer had carried out taxiing, high-speed ground runs, flight drills, and other tests at Taitung’s Chihang Air Force Base.

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Chairman Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏) previously said that after testing the aircraft’s stability and performance, an Air Force evaluation team will conduct follow-up operational tests, according to TVBS. The chairman added that two more Brave Eagles will be built by the end of this year and handed over to the Air Force.
Taiwan Air Force
Brave Eagle jet trainer
Gangshan Air Base

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan postpones highway landing drills due to spike in COVID cases
Taiwan postpones highway landing drills due to spike in COVID cases
2021/06/10 12:30
Aerial refueling capabilities could boost Taiwan's regional air superiority
Aerial refueling capabilities could boost Taiwan's regional air superiority
2021/05/30 18:02
Taiwan deploys 4 F-16s to US for training
Taiwan deploys 4 F-16s to US for training
2021/05/26 12:36
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
2021/05/14 10:45
Taiwan retrofitted F-16s spotted in Hawaii
Taiwan retrofitted F-16s spotted in Hawaii
2021/05/13 20:47

Updated : 2021-07-21 15:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC