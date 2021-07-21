Alexa
Zimmerman to miss rest of Gold Cup with strained hamstring

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 12:32
CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a strained hamstring.

Zimmerman was hurt early in the first half of Sunday's 1-0 win over Canada, which completed the group stage.

The U.S. plays Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Arlington, Texas.

New England defender Henry Kessler and San Jose forward Cade Cowell are reporting to U.S. training camp, the team said Tuesday. A team can ask to replace an injured player up to 24 hours before its quarterfinal.

