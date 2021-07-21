Alexa
Olympic Women's Field Hockey Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 12:35
All Times GMT

Group A
Country W L T Pts GF GA
Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group B
Country W L T Pts GF GA
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
China 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, July 24

Netherlands vs India 1145 GMT

Ireland vs South Africa 1215 GMT

Sunday, July 25

Britain vs Germany 0030 GMT

Australia vs Spain 0100 GMT

Japan vs China 0245 GMT

New Zealand vs Argentina 0315 GMT

Monday, July 26

Netherlands vs Ireland 0100 GMT

Australia vs China 0315 GMT

South Africa vs Britain 0930 GMT

Argentina vs Spain 1000 GMT

Japan vs New Zealand 1145 GMT

Germany vs India 1215 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

Netherlands vs South Africa 0030 GMT

Britain vs India 0100 GMT

New Zealand vs Spain 0245 GMT

Germany vs Ireland 0315 GMT

Japan vs Australia 0930 GMT

Argentina vs China 1000 GMT

Thursday, July 29

Spain vs China 0930 GMT

Britain vs Netherlands 1000 GMT

Japan vs Argentina 1145 GMT

New Zealand vs Australia 1215 GMT

Friday, July 30

South Africa vs Germany 0030 GMT

Ireland vs India 0245 GMT

Saturday, July 31

China vs New Zealand 0030 GMT

Japan vs Spain 0100 GMT

Argentina vs Australia 0245 GMT

India vs South Africa 0315 GMT

Germany vs Netherlands 0930 GMT

Ireland vs Britain 1145 GMT

Monday, August 2

Quarterfinal 0030 GMT

Quarterfinal 0300 GMT

Quarterfinal 0930 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Wednesday, August 4

Semifinal 0130 GMT

Semifinal 1000 GMT

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal 0130 GMT

Gold Medal 1000 GMT

Medal Ceremony 1124 GMT

Updated : 2021-07-21 13:48 GMT+08:00

