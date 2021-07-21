Gonzales ends 8-start skid, Mariners beat Márquez, Rockies

Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager pulls in a pop fly hit by Colorado Rockies' German Marquez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesd... Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager pulls in a pop fly hit by Colorado Rockies' German Marquez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore, left, catches the throw to tag out Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson on an attempted steal during the fir... Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore, left, catches the throw to tag out Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson on an attempted steal during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon, right, forces out Seattle Mariners' Marco Gonzales at second base on a ground ball hit by J.P. Crawford,... Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon, right, forces out Seattle Mariners' Marco Gonzales at second base on a ground ball hit by J.P. Crawford, who was safe during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, left, advances to third base on a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe as Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager looks f... Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, left, advances to third base on a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe as Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager looks for the throw during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh watches his single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tues... Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh watches his single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021,... Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Gonzales (2-5) had not won since beating Baltimore on April 15. He'd been 0-4 in eight starts since then and also spent a month on the injured list with a strained left forearm.

Gonzales allowed two runs in five innings and posted the victory 65 miles from where he grew up in Fort Collins. He got the better of All-Star Germán Márquez, who lost at Coors Field for the first time since May 4.

Connor Joe put Colorado ahead 2-0 with his first major league homer, a two-run drive in the fifth. But the normally sharp Marquez couldn’t hold it in the sixth while giving up four runs.

The Mariners started the inning with four straight hits, the last being Cal Raleigh’s two-run double that tied the game. Moore put them ahead with a two-out, two-run homer.

Márquez permitted four runs and seven hits in six innings. In his five previous starts combined, he had given up three runs.

Ty France hit a two-run double in the seventh for a 6-2 lead. C.J. Cron brought the Colorado closer with his 14th homer, a two-run drive in the eighth.

Kendall Graveman worked around a walk in the ninth to pick up his ninth save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Evan White will have surgery on his right hip to repair the labrum in the joint, manager Scott Servais said. White will rehab at Seattle’s spring training site in Arizona. ... LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) has started to throw but not off a mound. ... RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) will start throwing off a mound in the next week, Servais said.

Rockies: Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day injured list with a mallet finger of the left thumb and recalled Joe from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... OF Raimel Tapia remained was not in the lineup for the fourth straight game. He pinch-hit for the second time since the All-Star break.

TWICE IS BETTER

Raleigh entered Tuesday 0 for 12 but finally got his first career hit with a bloop single to center in the fourth inning. Raleigh, who made his major league debut July 11, kept it up with his two-run double in his next at-bat.

The rookie catcher also threw out Garrett Hampson at second on a steal attempt in the first inning.

UP NEXT

The Rockies are expected to activate LHP Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.86) from the 10-day injured list to make his first start since June 19 on Wednesday. The Mariners have not announced a starter.

