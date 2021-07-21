Military analyst praises Taiwan Navy's new corvette for its survivability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) analyst Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) has described Taiwan’s new Tuo Chiang-class corvette as "mobile, stealthy, fast, and powerful."

The military analyst noted that the latest Tuo Chiang-class corvette, the Ta Chiang, is armed with Sea Sword II medium-range missiles, which greatly boost its air defense capabilities and survivability. He added that the Ta Chiang’s small hull and stealth technology give it a low radar cross-section, making it difficult for Chinese anti-ship missiles to detect it as a target, CNA reported.

Huang said the ship can therefore perform grey zone patrols during peacetime without difficulty. However, considering China’s advanced electronic warfare capabilities, he said the Navy should be cautious about how it deploys the corvette during wartime.

The Tuo-Chiang-class has also been modified for maritime patrol missions under the Taiwan Coast Guard. Known as the Anping-class patrol vessel, the first ship was launched in December of last year. The Coast Guard has said these ships can be fitted with missile launchers during wartime.

Huang said that if more Tuo Chiang and Anping-class ships are built in the future, the Coast Guard and Navy can pool the vessels together during a conflict to increase the effectiveness of maritime assault operations.

Military officials on Tuesday (July 20) said that the Navy's handover ceremony for the Ta Chiang will take place at Suao Port on July 27, per CNA.

The Ta Chiang is armed with Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, one 76 mm cannon, one Phalanx closed-in weapons system, and the Sea Sword II air defense system, which was developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology.