Tim Walker's 'Wonderful Things' exhibition lands in Taiwan's Chimei Museum

Inventive British photographer's artworks to go on display in Tainan July 30

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News
2021/07/21 18:30
Tim Walker has invited many celebrities, such as Tilda Swinton, to be his models. (Tim Walker Studio photo) 

Tim Walker has invited many celebrities, such as Tilda Swinton, to be his models. (Tim Walker Studio photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chimei Museum is the next stop for the touring "Tim Walker: Wonderful things" showcase, on loan from London's Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A Museum), with the exhibition set to open on July 30.

Tainan's Chimei Museum is setting up more than 100 classic artworks and 10 new pieces by renowned British fashion photographer Tim Walker. The team is taking 10 days to recreate the original show, strictly adhering to the instructions of the V&A Museum and Walker himself.

Tim Walker's 'Wonderful Things' exhibition lands in Taiwan's Chimei Museum
Setting up Tim Walker's exhibition. (Chimei Museum photo)

The Chimei Museum is not only "Wonderful Things'" first stop in Asia but also the first outside Europe. "Wonderful Things" was first exhibited at the V&A Museum in September of 2019. Afterward, it set off for Belgium before heading east to Taiwan.

The exhibition was inspired by the V&A archive, with Walker scouring the museum's 145 public galleries, scaling the roof of the 12-acre South Kensington site, and even exploring the labyrinth of Victorian passages underground, according to the V&A Museum.

The exhibition showcases photos, films, and special installations designed by Walker, who lent them a vibrant, upbeat mood, according to The Guardian. "If we have so many terrible things," the artist told the newspaper, "we need wonderful things, too."

The Chimei Museum has revealed a couple of the featured works to be previewed online.

The Chimei Museum boasts a comprehensive collection that includes a wide variety of Western art, musical instruments, weaponry, and natural history items. The main building has permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition gallery, and sculpture halls.

For more information, check out the Chimei Museum website.

Tim Walker's 'Wonderful Things' exhibition lands in Taiwan's Chimei Museum
Celebrities Karen Elson, Sgaire Wood, and James Crewe part of "Collection and Maintenance." (Chimei Museum photo)
Updated : 2021-07-21 18:59 GMT+08:00

