3 million donated doses of U.S. vaccines arrive in Guatemala

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 09:44
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Guatemala on Tuesday.

The air shipment landed in Guatemala City, bringing to 4.5 million the number of doses that the United States has given Guatemala so far.

Health Minister Amelia Flores said it was the country’s biggest single shipment yet, and will allow it to vaccinate everyone over 40.

Protesters in recent weeks have demanded the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, saying the government has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and botched efforts to get vaccines.

here have been delays in shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, even though Guatemala paid half up front.

