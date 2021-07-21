Taiwan exports in June set new record

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan exports for the month of June hit a record-high of US$53.73 billion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Tuesday (July 20).

This marks 16 consecutive months of positive export growth and a year-on-year bump of 31.1%, CNA cited the MOEA as saying.

Taiwanese companies received US$160.96 billion worth of export orders in the second quarter, which was a new all-time Q2 high. It also represents a 35.9% increase from a year earlier, according to data from the MOEA’s Department of Statistics.

Total export orders for the first six months of the year totaled a record US$309.92 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 39.2%. Taiwan’s exports have continued to enjoy strong growth as economies around the world begin to recover from the pandemic.