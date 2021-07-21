Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China resents Taiwan's new representative office in Lithuania

New office in Lithuanian capital first to include 'Taiwan' in name

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 10:03
Vilnius skyline 

Vilnius skyline  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the news that Taiwan will soon be opening a representative office in Lithuania, an agitated Chinese government has called on the Baltic country to return to the "one-China" principle.

On Tuesday (July 20), Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is opening a representative office in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. The new diplomatic mission, expected to open later this summer, has been dubbed the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

Significantly, the office is the first in Europe to include the word "Taiwanese" in its name, in contrast with the Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia, which has been responsible for handling relations with Latvia in addition to neighboring Lithuania and Estonia.

The Lithuanian foreign ministry on Tuesday welcomed the Taiwan office "for business, for travel, for friendly cooperation between the Lithuanian and Taiwanese people."

That same day, Chinese foreign ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) during a regular press conference stated that China "firmly opposes any official exchanges and the mutual establishment of so-called 'representative offices between Taiwan and countries with diplomatic relations with China."

Zhao exhorted the Lithuanian government to abide by the "one-China" principle and reiterated the Chinese Communist Party's oft-repeated statement that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end.

Ties between Taiwan and the Baltic state have been growing increasingly warm.

Lithuania plans to open its own representative office in Taipei sometime this fall, and last month, Vilnius pledged to donate 20,000 vaccine doses as thanks for the 100,000 surgical masks Taipei sent to help shore up the Baltic state's PPE supplies early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called the donation a demonstration of solidarity, tweeting that "Freedom-loving people should look out for each other!"
LIthuania
Taiwan Lithuania relations
representative office
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

AIT welcomes establishment of Taiwan office in Lithuania
AIT welcomes establishment of Taiwan office in Lithuania
2021/07/20 13:36
Foreign Minister calls Taiwan Strait peace global issue
Foreign Minister calls Taiwan Strait peace global issue
2021/07/20 12:00
Taiwan to open representative office in Lithuania
Taiwan to open representative office in Lithuania
2021/07/20 10:31
Taiwan's top diplomat in Munich meets with Japanese counterpart for 1st time
Taiwan's top diplomat in Munich meets with Japanese counterpart for 1st time
2021/07/18 17:28
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
2021/07/18 15:46

Updated : 2021-07-21 13:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC