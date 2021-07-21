Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Alibaba-backed SaaS SleekFlow picked Malaysia and Singapore as their first step in the SEA expansion plan

By SleekFlow, Media OutReach
2021/07/21 10:00

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 21 July 2021 - SleekFlow has recently raised a 7-figure MYR Pre-A round investment from Gobi Partners China (Gobi), the investment manager of Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF) will expand their business to SEA. The first stop will be Malaysia and Singapore.


Alibaba-backed SaaS SleekFlow picked Malaysia and Singapore as their first step in the SEA expansion plan


Within a year, SleekFlow, the all-in-one social messaging platform that helps over 2000+ users across 20+ countries in streamlining workflow on chat commerce, hitting the target of annual recurring revenue of 7-digit USD.


"First, I would like to express my gratitude towards the Gobi for believing in SleekFlow. Aiming to scale the height in the Southeast Asia Market, we will set up new teams in Malaysia and Singapore, where people rely heavily on WhatsApp." Social Media IconHenson Tsai, the founder, and CEO of SleekFlow stated.


Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship at Cyberport, a Hong Kong-based incubator, said, "We are also pleased to see that this promising start-up is funded by the highly selective Gobi Partners China. We believe the demand for digital transformation will continue to grow, enabling technology start-ups to be the new favorites of investors."


"There are 8-10 Unicorns in Hong Kong while very few of them are selling SaaS products. I hope that SleekFlow can become a world-renowned Hong Kong SaaS brand. That's why we planned to expand to Southeast Asia first and then to the world." Henson added. "SleekFlow is missioned to realize the full potential of social messaging for business all over the world."


Bio of the Founder, Social Media IconHenson Tsai


Henson Tsai (26) graduated from Imperial College London and worked as an iBanker at HSBC and Ernst & Young. Before SleekFlow's success, Henson has already two entrepreneurial experiences.


Introduction of SleekFlow

SleekFlow is an Omni-Channel Social Commerce Platform that helps companies manage communication channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Line, Live Chat, etc., all in one place. Use smart routing rules and targeted campaign messages to streamline sales, customer support, and marketing workflows while integrating with 2500+ tools, including eCommerce platforms and payment gateways, to automate the whole customer journey with ease.


Facebook: Social Media Iconhttps://www.facebook.com/sleekflow.io

Instagram: Social Media Iconwww.Instagram.com/sleekflow

LinkedIn: Social Media Iconhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/sleekflow

YouTube: Social Media Iconhttps://youtube.com/channel/UCy5Ez5ZteTxoFYVh8aQobRA


#SleekFlow

Updated : 2021-07-21 11:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC