K.KS Marketing Launching Growth Marketing Solution in Hong Kong. Helping the Growth of SMEs with the Limit of Time

In early last year, K.KS Marketing has launched a particular "Growth Marketing" service in the Hong Kong market which aims to assist SMEs to grow their business and develop their potential customers in a possible short period of time. K.KS Marketing is recently the one and only Growth Marketing company in Hong Kong, embracing "Effectiveness" as a key ambition. Specializing over 22 kinds of marketing tactics, K.KS Marketing grip the trendiest digital marketing pattern. Their unique growth marketing funnel and automatic business program bring a big leap for creating an unforgettable online customer experience and skillfully increase return rate on online platforms.

Growth Marketing is a new marketing concept in Hong Kong for the time being, however, various multinational companies (MNC) have already endorsed the concept of growth marketing into their marketing strategy. For example, Coca Cola and Kellogg's engaged a new position of Chief Growth Officer (CGO) to replace the traditional marketing positions. Notwithstanding, approximately 40% of American companies are now seeking for Growth Marketing Manager (GMM) instead. "Profit maximization" is the core part of growth marketing, therefore diverse and comprehensive marketing solutions are used, according to different industries with their business goal.

Introducing the New Marketing Concept into Hong Kong

Embracing pioneering spirits, K.KS Marketing growth director Karl Kong and marketing director Anson Chan determinedly promote growth marketing without hesitation. They proclaimed that K.KS Marketing was the first growth marketing in Hong Kong which concentrated on effectiveness and efficiency. Karl asserted "growth marketing performs data-driven marketing which was greatly different from the general one-off marketing campaign. Every marketing activity was analyzed and improved by data reviews, thus growth marketing must be the trends in the upcoming future. Anson declared that traditionally marketing strategy only occupy 1-2 solutions which is not all-round and risky for businesses, still this issue absolutely eliminated in growth marketing.

About K.KS Marketing

Specialized in over 22 kinds of marketing solutions, especially SEO, SMM, Lead Generation, etc. , and marketing automation. K.KS Marketing is one and only combining growth marketing solution and SEO solution, persistently listed on the top in searching "SEO公司[1]","Marketing公司[2]", etc. Also, assisting their client increased exposure rate from 2,597 to 25,756, about 1000%, in 4 months.

K.KS Marketing aims to expand clients' business profit with predictable and maximum marketing effectiveness. "Minimize cost input and maximize return outcome". Providing advanced marketing strategies for companies to grow against the hard time.

