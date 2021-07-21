England takes Twenty20 series, beats Pakistan by 3 wickets

England's Jason Roy, right, plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manches... England's Jason Roy, right, plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's David Willey, left, and Chris Jordan celebrate their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against Pakistan at Old Trafford ... England's David Willey, left, and Chris Jordan celebrate their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, right, celebrates the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler, left, during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between ... Pakistan's Shadab Khan, right, celebrates the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler, left, during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's David Willey, left, Chris Jordan, right, and Pakistan's Hasan Ali, center, leave the field at the end of the third Twenty20 international cr... England's David Willey, left, Chris Jordan, right, and Pakistan's Hasan Ali, center, leave the field at the end of the third Twenty20 international cricket match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Pakistan players walk off the field after their loss in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, ... Pakistan players walk off the field after their loss in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tue... England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England captain Eoin Morgan, fourth right, holds the winners trophy after the third Twenty20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan ... England captain Eoin Morgan, fourth right, holds the winners trophy after the third Twenty20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. England won the series 2-1. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Leg-spinner Adil Rashid posted career-best figures to help England secure a tense three-wicket win over Pakistan in the third Twenty20 and clinch their series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Rashid took four wickets for 35 and Pakistan finished on 154-6 after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Jason Roy (64 off 36) opened well before the visitors chipped away with wickets, leaving it No. 8 Chris Jordan to sprint through for the winning runs with just two deliveries and three wickets remaining. England reached 155-7.

For the second consecutive match, England shut down the visitors with spin, as Rashid and Moeen Ali (1-19) had their way at Old Trafford cricket ground. Rashid had never taken four wickets in a T20 International before.

Dawid Malan (31 off 33) struggled before returning captain Eoin Morgan (21 off 12) gained control, picking his moments against Hasan Ali (1-28) and twice sending the ball into the stands for six.

In the dramatic penultimate over, Malan was bowled by Mohammad Hafeez (3-28) before Liam Livingstone left impressions while facing just two deliveries — smashing one for six and caught off his next, leaving six required off the final over.

Morgan was held in the deep with four needed before two hard-run twos from Jordan’s bat settled it.

Batting first, Pakistan made 40 off their first five overs with Mohammad Rizwan (76 of 57) with early sixes off Saqib Mahmood and Jordan. But the usually reliable captain Babar Azam (11 off 13) struggled.

Pakistan had slumped to 69 for three in the ninth.

