Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NXIVM guru to pay for victims' brand removal as restitution

By TOM HAYS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/21 05:54
NXIVM guru to pay for victims' brand removal as restitution

NEW YORK (AP) — The unrepentant former leader of the cult-like NXIVM group was ordered on Tuesday to pay $3.5 million to 21 victims of a sex-trafficking scheme, a sum including the cost of surgically removing scars from branding rituals performed by a secret sorority.

The brands depicting the initials of Keith Raniere were meant to symbolize the womens’ status as sex slaves for the self-help guru who once had an international following. A judge in federal court in Brooklyn also ordered Raniere to return “collateral” — nude photos and other potentially embarrassing material — that was used to extort and manipulate the victims.

Raniere, appearing by video from an Arizona prison, told the judge he was baffled by the restitution order.

“I have never handled collateral,” he said. “I don’t know anything about it.”

He added at another point: “I don’t know who the victims are.”

Raniere — known to members of the upstate New York organization as “Vanguard” and “the smartest man in the world” — was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on racketeering conspiracy and other charges. It was another instance where he refused to take responsibility.

“I do believe I am innocent of the charges. ... It is true I am not remorseful of the crimes I do not believe I committed at all,” he said.

A 41-year-old heir to the Seagram’s fortune, Clare Bronfman, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison in September for her role as Raniere’s unwavering benefactor, while another follower, “Smallville” actor Allison Mack, was sentenced to three years last month.

It was unclear if Raniere has the means to pay restitution that's also intended to cover costs of mental health treatment and unpaid labor. Bronfman has been paying his legal bills.

The hearing on Tuesday was interrupted near the end when one of Raniere’s lawyers, Marc Fernich, lashed out at U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis for not granting a delay in the proceeding so that Fernich could go to a funeral.

“It's a lack of human decency and it's disgraceful,” the lawyer said.

The judge, who said the schedule actually gave Fernich enough time to attend, sat for a half hour in stony silence until the lawyer apologized.

Updated : 2021-07-21 07:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan