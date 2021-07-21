Alexa
Andy Pettitte's son agrees to terms with Jeter's Marlins

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 05:17
MIAMI (AP) — Left-hander Jared Pettitte, son of three-time All-Star lefty Andy Pettitte, agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte were New York Yankees teammates for 15 seasons.

The younger Pettitte pitched for Dallas Baptist University this year and had a 5.81 ERA in 13 games. He helped lead his Houston high school team — coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman — to a state title in 2016, when he had a 12-1 record and a 1.20 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-21 06:51 GMT+08:00

