Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lawsuit filed in the 1st of 3 killings by Wisconsin officer

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 04:31
Lawsuit filed in the 1st of 3 killings by Wisconsin officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The lawyer for the families of the three people former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed has filed a federal lawsuit against Mensah and others in connection with one of the deaths.

Attorney Kimberley Motley said she wants to know more about the 2015 fatal shooting of Antonio Gonzales. It was the first shooting Mensah was involved in and it came five years before widespread protests calling for his removal.

A review of the case shows that Mensah shot the 29-year-old Gonzales eight times outside his home after Gonzales was wielding a sword, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“Definitely that’s information and evidence that we want to see exactly what the supposed threat was,” Motley said of the suit, which also names the city of Wauwatosa and former Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber.

The fatal shooting was deemed justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Mensah did not face any charges, nor was he disciplined internally. Weber also awarded Mensah a medal of valor for his actions.

Mensah shot and killed Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016 and Alvin Cole in 2020. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office also ruled those shootings justified self-defense.

A judge is expected to rule later this month whether to charge Mensah with the Anderson shooting.

Court documents list attorneys for Mensah, who is now a Waukesha County deputy, or Weber, who retired June 1.

Updated : 2021-07-21 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan