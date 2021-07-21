HCA Healthcare, Inter Parfums rise; PPG, Philip Morris fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
International Business Machines Corp., up $2.05 to $139.97.
The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
PPG Industries Inc., down $7.26 to $158.49.
The paint and coatings maker's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Halliburton Co., up 71 cents to $20.07.
The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts.
Inter Parfums Inc., up $6.04 to $73.59.
The perfume maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
HCA Healthcare Inc., up $31.27 to $248.90.
The hospital operator handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $3.89 to $116.49.
The drug distributor and others are close to a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.92 to $126.35.
The exercise bike and treadmill company signed a deal with UnitedHealth Group for access to its fitness app.
Philip Morris International Inc., down $3 to $94.93.
The tobacco company's full-year profit forecast fell just short of analysts' expectations.