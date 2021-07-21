HCA Healthcare, Inter Parfums rise; PPG, Philip Morris fall

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/07/21 04:21
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

International Business Machines Corp., up $2.05 to $139.97.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

PPG Industries Inc., down $7.26 to $158.49.

The paint and coatings maker's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Halliburton Co., up 71 cents to $20.07.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts.

Inter Parfums Inc., up $6.04 to $73.59.

The perfume maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $31.27 to $248.90.

The hospital operator handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $3.89 to $116.49.

The drug distributor and others are close to a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.92 to $126.35.

The exercise bike and treadmill company signed a deal with UnitedHealth Group for access to its fitness app.

Philip Morris International Inc., down $3 to $94.93.

The tobacco company's full-year profit forecast fell just short of analysts' expectations.

Updated : 2021-07-21 06:50 GMT+08:00

