Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pro-democracy, women's rights activists to get Liberty Medal

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 03:55
Pro-democracy, women's rights activists to get Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and a Saudi women's rights activist will be presented the Liberty Medal later this year.

The National Constitution Center announced Tuesday that the annual award will be presented Sept. 21 to Jimmy Lai and Loujain al-Hathloul “for their courage and conviction in exercising the fundamental rights of freedom of speech, nonviolent resistance, and peaceful dissent." They will split the $100,000 prize.

Jimmy Lai's media company founded Apple Daily, a widely-read tabloid frequently critical of Hong Kong and the Chinese Communist Party that was forced to close in June. He faces charges under the national security law of foreign collusion and was sentenced to prison for involvement in the 2019 pro-democracy protest movement.

Loujain al-Hathloul was held for three years in a Saudi prison for leading the campaign to legalize driving for women. She was detained in May 2018 along with several other activists weeks before the Saudi government lifted the ban. Released early in February, she remains under many restrictions and has appealed her conviction.

The Liberty Medal, established in 1988 to mark the U.S. Constitution's bicentennial, is presented to individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty for people around the globe. Recent recipients have included Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy, Sen. John McCain, Rep. John Lewis and Malala Yousafzai.

Updated : 2021-07-21 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan