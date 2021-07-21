Alexa
AUTO RACING: Race cars parked for two week Olympic haitus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/21 03:19
Aric Almirola celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Si...
Aric Almirola celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Si...

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth in the playoffs, outrunning Christopher Bell at New Hampshire for his third career victory.

Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell won the first two stages and led 151 of 200 laps in his first start in the series since 2019 to win at New Hampshire.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series’ debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton overcame a first-lap collision with points leader Max Verstappen and closed the gap in the championship race with his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.

Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at Morrison, Colorado.

Next event: July 25, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 23 and 24, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

