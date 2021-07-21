Alexa
Milan CEO Gazidis has cancer, expects to make full recovery

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 01:33
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, the club announced Tuesday.

The Serie A club said doctors expect the 56-year-old Gazidis to make a full recovery and that he will remain operational during his treatment.

“Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer. But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis,” Gazidis said in the statement.

“I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.”

Gazidis joined Milan in December 2018 after occupying the same position at Arsenal in the 10 years prior.

Milan finished second in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

