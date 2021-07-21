Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President ... The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, ... President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brad arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where Pr... Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brad arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the ... President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as he arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White Hous... President Joe Biden shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as he arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady poses for a photo with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh after ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in ... Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady poses for a photo with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh after ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during a ceremony to ho... Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during a ceremony to honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, listens as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony... President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, listens as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, center, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the Whi... Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, center, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, ... President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, center, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, look on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the ... President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians look on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.

It was Brady's first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Donald Trump.

The Patriots as a team chose not to attend after winning in 2019.

Brady was front and center, accompanying Biden, coach Bruce Arians and owner Bryan Glazer into the ceremony, which included jokes about age and the election and a push from the president for players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn’t already.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, joked to Biden that people didn't think the Buccaneers would win the Super Bowl “and 40% of people still don't think we won” and said losing track of downs caused people to call him “Sleepy Tom." Biden was presented the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey — which Glazer said was appropriate since Tampa Bay is heading into its 46th season as a franchise.

Players Donovan Smith and Bradley Pinion from the team's social justice committee met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday morning to talk about voting rights.

