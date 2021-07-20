Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick Spencer Brown to 4-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 23:52
Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick Spencer Brown to 4-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have their entire eight-member draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract on Tuesday.

Brown was selected in the third round, 93rd overall, out of Northern Iowa, where he started 32 games. The signing coincided with Bills' rookies reporting for the start of practice a little over a week before the team opens training camp.

At 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, Brown is competing for a primary backup spot on a line that returns all five starters. He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by Buffalo, with the group rounded out by fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle and seventh-rounder Jack Anderson.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-07-21 01:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases, 1 death
Tropical Storm In-Fa could come closest to Taiwan on Friday
Tropical Storm In-Fa could come closest to Taiwan on Friday