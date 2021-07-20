Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tamim ton leads Bangladesh to ODI series sweep of Zimbabwe

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 23:48
Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal Khan plays a shot on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Tu...
Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal Khan, celebrates after scoring 100 runs on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Spo...
Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal Khan plays a shot on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Tu...
Zimbabwe batsman Regis Chakabva is clean bowled out on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare,...
Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raza Butt ,right, plays a shot on the final day of the One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports...
Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Tuesday, July...
Zimbabwe batsman Regis Chakabva, right, plays a shot on the final day of the One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Clu...
Bangladesh bowler, Taskin Ahmed, left celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe batsman Regis Chakabva, right, on the final One Day series match between Zimba...

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal Khan plays a shot on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Tu...

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal Khan, celebrates after scoring 100 runs on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Spo...

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal Khan plays a shot on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Tu...

Zimbabwe batsman Regis Chakabva is clean bowled out on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare,...

Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raza Butt ,right, plays a shot on the final day of the One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports...

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket on the final One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Tuesday, July...

Zimbabwe batsman Regis Chakabva, right, plays a shot on the final day of the One Day series match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Clu...

Bangladesh bowler, Taskin Ahmed, left celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe batsman Regis Chakabva, right, on the final One Day series match between Zimba...

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Captain Tamim Iqbal hit his fastest century in one-day international cricket as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Tuesday.

Tamim shared an opening stand of 88 with Liton Das (32), while man-of-the-series Shakib Al Hasan (30), Mohammad Mithun (30) and Nurul Hasan (45 not out) were the other notable run-scorers. They reached 302-5 and won with 12 balls to spare.

After Zimbabwe was bowled out for 298 in what looked like a competitive total at Harare Sports Club, Tamim smashed an 87-ball hundred, reaching his 14th ODI century with one of his eight boundaries. He also hit three sixes by the time he was out for 112 off 97.

It was his last action for Bangladesh for at least two months. He returns home on Wednesday to rest a knee injury he’s managed since April in order to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup. He will miss the Zimbabwe T20 series, and home series against Australia and New Zealand.

Zimbabwe’s total was built around opener Regis Chakabva’s highest ODI score of 84, a calculated innings that ended on the first ball of the 35th over when he was clean bowled by seamer Taskin Ahmed.

Sikandar Raza (57) and Ryan Burl (59) rescued Zimbabwe's fragile batting in the middle order.

Pacers Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets apiece.

Bangladesh also defeated Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off test. The teams meet in T20s on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-21 01:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases, 1 death
Tropical Storm In-Fa could come closest to Taiwan on Friday
Tropical Storm In-Fa could come closest to Taiwan on Friday