Infortrend Launches U.2 NVMe Scale-out NAS Solution

By prnasia.com
2021/07/20 22:00
TAIPEI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has launched U.2 SSD solution for EonStor CS scale-out NAS. The new all-flash CS 4014U satisfies high performance-demanding requirements for high throughput and low latency workloads, such as media & entertainment (M&E), HPC, Big Data, etc.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS storage able to expand capacity and linearly increase performance by adding more nodes. CS provides complete data protection and high availability to avoid data loss and system downtime caused by disk damage or system failures. Each node of CS 4014U model can be installed with 14 U.2 SSDs, and a 5-node cluster can reach 20GB/s throughput.

For a more cost-effective solution, CS 4014U supports hybrid configuration. As some enterprise data requires immediate access, while other data is rarely accessed, CS now supports the auto-tiering function. This function automatically allocates data: data that is accessed most often is stored in the SSD tier to speed up access to currently 'hot' data, whereas the rarely accessed 'cold' data is moved to the HDD tier to optimize capacity usage for saving costs.

CS 4014U provides intelligent drive management and real-time SSD monitoring to predict the number of days left for usage. When SSD is approaching its end-of-life, the system notifies users to timely replace the SSD. Using a set of smart algorithms, CS 4014U allows to optimize data to prolong the service life of the SSD and prevent simultaneous damage of multiple SSDs.

"Today, for your applications that are slowed down by storage read/write speed, you can gain both lightning-speed performance and expandable capacity with the new all-flash scale-out NAS EonStor CS 4014U supporting the newest generation of U.2 SSD. Its performance is impressive, and end users will notice the difference immediately," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor CS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Updated : 2021-07-21 01:08 GMT+08:00

