All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 8 3 3 27 23 18 Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13 CF Montréal 6 3 4 22 19 15 Nashville 5 1 7 22 21 14 Columbus 5 3 5 20 15 12 New York City FC 5 5 2 17 20 15 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 D.C. United 5 7 1 16 18 16 Atlanta 2 4 7 13 13 16 Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 16 25 Chicago 3 8 2 11 14 23 Toronto FC 2 8 3 9 17 30 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 5 0 24 21 20 Colorado 6 3 3 21 19 13 Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 17 13 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16 Portland 5 6 1 16 15 19 Real Salt Lake 4 4 4 16 19 14 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 3 12 15 23 Vancouver 3 7 3 12 14 23 FC Dallas 2 6 5 11 14 21

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 17

New England 1, Atlanta 0

Miami at New York ppd.

CF Montréal 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 1

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Nashville 5, Chicago 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, July 18

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Tuesday, July 20

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.