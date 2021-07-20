American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|57
|38
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|55
|39
|.585
|1½
|Toronto
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|New York
|48
|44
|.522
|7½
|Baltimore
|31
|62
|.333
|25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|57
|37
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|.516
|8½
|Detroit
|44
|51
|.463
|13½
|Minnesota
|40
|54
|.426
|17
|Kansas City
|37
|55
|.402
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|38
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|54
|42
|.563
|3½
|Seattle
|50
|44
|.532
|6½
|Los Angeles
|46
|47
|.495
|10
|Texas
|35
|59
|.372
|21½
___
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 14, Texas 0
Boston 13, Toronto 4
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.