American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 57 38 .600 _
Tampa Bay 55 39 .585
Toronto 48 43 .527 7
New York 48 44 .522
Baltimore 31 62 .333 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 57 37 .606 _
Cleveland 47 44 .516
Detroit 44 51 .463 13½
Minnesota 40 54 .426 17
Kansas City 37 55 .402 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 38 .600 _
Oakland 54 42 .563
Seattle 50 44 .532
Los Angeles 46 47 .495 10
Texas 35 59 .372 21½

___

Monday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 14, Texas 0

Boston 13, Toronto 4

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-21 01:07 GMT+08:00

