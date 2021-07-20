Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson go from England to Twin Cities

PGA TOUR

3M Open

Site: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.6 million. Winner's share: $1,188,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Michael Thompson.

FedEx Cup leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the British Open and Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship.

Notes: Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen are among 30 players in the field who played in the British Open last week. ... Six players at the 3M Open turned down their spots in the Olympics — Johnson, Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Emiliano Grillo, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Camilo Villegas. Of those, only Villegas (118) and Cabrera Bello (166) are outside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings. ... Matthew Wolff, who chose not to play the British Open, is in the field. Wolff won the 3M Open in 2019 for his only PGA Tour title. ... Patrick Reed is playing and has a chance to pick up Ryder Cup points. Reed missed the cut at Royal St. George's and is at No. 8 in the standings. The top six automatically qualify. ... Four players at the TPC Twin Cities will be in the Olympics next week in Japan — Mito Pereira of Chile, Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico, Stepp Straka of Austria and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela. ... Rickie Fowler, who tied for 53rd in the British Open with a closing 65, is in the field. He is No. 124 in the FedEx Cup with two tournaments remaining, unless he decides to add the opposite-field Barracuda Championship.

Next week: Olympics

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Evian-les-Baines, France.

Course: Evian Resort GC. Yardage: 6,523. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4.5 million. Winner's share: $675,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel), 8:30-11 a.m. (CNBC).

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019).

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Notes: This is the fourth of five majors on the LPGA Tour. It was the only LPGA major canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Eleven different players have won the last 11 majors on the LPGA. ... The Evian was designated a major championship only eight years ago. ... The major falls two weeks before the Olympics in Japan. The final major, the Women's British Open, is two weeks after the Olympics. ... The field has been expanded by six players to 126 to allow for more sponsor exemptions. The major has a new title sponsor in Amundi. ... Among the sponsor exempts is Maria Fassi of Mexico. ... Among the biggest wins last week was Matilda Castren of Finland on the Ladies European Tour. That made her an LET member and allowed her to be eligible for the Solheim Cup. She won her first LPGA tour event last month. ... Jin Young Ko's win at the Evian in 2019 made her the only player in the last six years to win multiple LPGA majors in the same year.

Next tournament: Olympics on Aug. 4-7

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Site: Berkshire, England.

Course: Sunningdale GC (Old). Yardage: 6,618. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $314,330.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer (2019).

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Last tournament: Jim Furyk won the U.S. Senior Open.

Notes: The tournament was canceled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Bernhard Langer chose not to play the British Open last week at Royal St. George's. He was eligible from his Senior British Open victory two years ago because last year's British Open was canceled. ... Jim Furyk is coming off his first senior major. ... In 12 previous starts at the Senior British Open, Langer has four victories, three runner-up finishes and has been out of the top 10 only once. He was runner-up the last time it was at Sunningdale. ... Jerry Kelly, who leads the Schwab Cup, has yet to post a top 10 in this three Senior British Open appearances. ... Marco Dawson won the last time this major was held at Sunningdale. ... This is the third senior major in five weeks following the Senior Players Championship and the U.S. Senior Open. It also is the final major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next tournament: Shaw Charity Classic on Aug. 13-15.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

CAZOO OPEN

Site: Newport, Wales.

Course: Celtic Manor. Yardage: Par:

Prize money: 1.25 million euros. Winner's share: 208,333 euros.

Television: Friday, 3-5 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Monday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Romain Langasque.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the British Open.

Notes: Eighteen players are in the field who were at Royal St. George's last week for the British Open. That includes Joe Long, the former British Amateur champion, who is making his professional debut. ... The field set aside a spot for the winner of the British Open. Collin Morikawa is taking the week off to get ready for the Olympics. ... One player at the British who is not in the field is Romain Langasque of France, the defending champion. ... Celtic Manor is best know for holding the Ryder Cup in 2010, which Europe won on the last day with Graeme McDowell winning the decisive match. ... The top three in the Race to Dubai after the majors are Morikawa, U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen, who was runner-up twice and tied for third in the major. ... The tournament dates to 2000 at Celtic Manor. ... Paul Lawrie (2002) and McDowell (2010) are the only major champions to have won. McDowell won the Wales Open two weeks before his U.S. Open title.

Next week: ISPS Handa World Invitational and the Olympics.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Missouri.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.

Prize money: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Max McGreevy.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Taylor Moore won the Memorial Health Championship.

Next tournament: Utah Championship on Aug. 5-8.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Twin Bridges Championship, Pinehaven CC, Albany, New York. Defending champion: Robynn Ree. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

USGA: U.S. Junior Amateur, CC of North Carolina, Pinehurst, North Carolina. Defending champion: Preston Summerhays (2019). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge, Margara GC, Fubine, Italy. Defending champion: Hurly Long. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Bupa Championship, PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, Takino CC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Misuzu Narita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en