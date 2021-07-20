All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|57
|38
|.600
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|28-19
|29-19
|Tampa Bay
|55
|39
|.585
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|28-18
|27-21
|Toronto
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|22-21
|26-22
|New York
|48
|44
|.522
|7½
|4
|7-3
|W-2
|25-23
|23-21
|Baltimore
|31
|62
|.333
|25
|21½
|4-6
|W-3
|13-30
|18-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|57
|37
|.606
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|34-16
|23-21
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|.516
|8½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|24-19
|23-25
|Detroit
|44
|51
|.463
|13½
|9½
|5-5
|W-4
|25-22
|19-29
|Minnesota
|40
|54
|.426
|17
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|22-25
|18-29
|Kansas City
|37
|55
|.402
|19
|15
|2-8
|L-2
|22-24
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|57
|38
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|30-19
|27-19
|Oakland
|54
|42
|.563
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|29-24
|25-18
|Seattle
|50
|44
|.532
|6½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|46
|47
|.495
|10
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|27-22
|19-25
|Texas
|35
|59
|.372
|21½
|18
|2-8
|L-6
|22-25
|13-34
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|49
|42
|.538
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|28-14
|21-28
|Philadelphia
|47
|45
|.511
|2½
|6
|7-3
|W-2
|27-17
|20-28
|Atlanta
|45
|47
|.489
|4½
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|25-24
|20-23
|Washington
|44
|49
|.473
|6
|9½
|3-7
|W-2
|26-24
|18-25
|Miami
|40
|54
|.426
|10½
|14
|3-7
|L-3
|22-21
|18-33
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|27-21
|29-18
|Cincinnati
|48
|46
|.511
|7½
|6
|4-6
|L-4
|23-24
|25-22
|St. Louis
|47
|47
|.500
|8½
|7
|6-4
|W-3
|26-19
|21-28
|Chicago
|46
|48
|.489
|9½
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|28-17
|18-31
|Pittsburgh
|36
|58
|.383
|19½
|18
|5-5
|L-2
|21-26
|15-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|59
|34
|.634
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|30-13
|29-21
|Los Angeles
|58
|37
|.611
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|30-15
|28-22
|San Diego
|55
|41
|.573
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-19
|22-22
|Colorado
|41
|53
|.436
|18½
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|32-19
|9-34
|Arizona
|28
|68
|.292
|32½
|27
|5-5
|W-2
|17-30
|11-38
___
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 14, Texas 0
Boston 13, Toronto 4
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Washington 18, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 12:20 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 3:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 5:20 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.