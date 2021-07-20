Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

80% of SMEs in Taiwan report revenue decline amid pandemic: Poll

Nearly 90% of surveyed companies critical of government relief effort

  136
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/20 21:18
(Taitung County Government photo)

(Taitung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 80% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Taiwan have reported revenue decline since the Level 3 COVID-19 alert was instituted on May 19, according to a poll conducted by the Economic Daily News.

The newspaper reported that large enterprises, which have operations that are mostly export and business-to-business oriented, have suffered little to no impact from the domestic epidemic situation. However, SMEs, which depend heavily on domestic demand, have borne the brunt of the outbreak.

In a poll conducted by the newspaper, 80.7% of surveyed SMEs said they had suffered a decline in earnings, and 62.7% said the orders they received had dwindled. Meanwhile, 44% said they had cut working hours for their employees, and 13.7% indicated that they had begun to furlough their workers.

In addition, 10.1% of the companies said they had put some of their production lines on hold, while 4.7% said they had shut down, according to the poll.

When asked if the government’s relief packages have helped them sail through the tough time, 47.6% of them said, “It doesn’t help at all”; 41.8% said, “It provides only limited help”; and only 7% said, “It provides great and timely help.”

Of the nearly 90% of the surveyed companies who responded negatively to the government provided relief, 32.2% of them said the threshold of eligibility for the relief was too high, 25% said they had been left out, and 11.9% said they could not get help because there were too many competitors.

The poll was conducted from July 1-12, and 445 samples were successfully collected. A total of 94.2% of the respondents were either company owners or people who held positions of vice general manager or higher.

Economic Daily News
relief package
Level 3 alert
SMEs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
2021/07/19 20:38
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
2021/07/19 17:29
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
2021/07/18 21:00
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
2021/07/17 17:04
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
2021/07/16 16:56

Updated : 2021-07-20 22:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths