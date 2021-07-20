80% of SMEs in Taiwan report revenue decline amid pandemic: Poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 80% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Taiwan have reported revenue decline since the Level 3 COVID-19 alert was instituted on May 19, according to a poll conducted by the Economic Daily News.

The newspaper reported that large enterprises, which have operations that are mostly export and business-to-business oriented, have suffered little to no impact from the domestic epidemic situation. However, SMEs, which depend heavily on domestic demand, have borne the brunt of the outbreak.

In a poll conducted by the newspaper, 80.7% of surveyed SMEs said they had suffered a decline in earnings, and 62.7% said the orders they received had dwindled. Meanwhile, 44% said they had cut working hours for their employees, and 13.7% indicated that they had begun to furlough their workers.

In addition, 10.1% of the companies said they had put some of their production lines on hold, while 4.7% said they had shut down, according to the poll.

When asked if the government’s relief packages have helped them sail through the tough time, 47.6% of them said, “It doesn’t help at all”; 41.8% said, “It provides only limited help”; and only 7% said, “It provides great and timely help.”

Of the nearly 90% of the surveyed companies who responded negatively to the government provided relief, 32.2% of them said the threshold of eligibility for the relief was too high, 25% said they had been left out, and 11.9% said they could not get help because there were too many competitors.

The poll was conducted from July 1-12, and 445 samples were successfully collected. A total of 94.2% of the respondents were either company owners or people who held positions of vice general manager or higher.