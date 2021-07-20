Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 20, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;76;Clouds and sun, nice;84;75;SSW;9;75%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;107;96;Partial sunshine;106;96;S;9;38%;16%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;103;75;Sunny and breezy;96;77;W;19;35%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;79;72;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;E;11;45%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;73;56;Variable clouds;76;57;NNW;5;64%;18%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;66;54;Periods of rain;61;55;N;5;83%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;104;85;Warm with sunshine;103;80;WNW;9;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;Partly sunny;84;57;NE;10;43%;1%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, cool;64;49;Sunny and warmer;77;54;E;4;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;92;81;N;8;46%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;55;46;Clouds, p.m. rain;60;53;N;11;81%;94%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding, hot;122;92;Breezy and hot;117;88;NW;16;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;75;Partly sunny;91;74;S;7;67%;30%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;81;69;A little a.m. rain;79;69;W;13;76%;69%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A passing shower;89;81;A couple of showers;84;80;SW;7;83%;71%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;72;Sunny and humid;83;73;WSW;11;71%;1%;10

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;73;ESE;3;83%;84%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;N;8;62%;27%;9

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;68;61;Periods of sun;69;60;WNW;8;69%;32%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;66;51;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;53;SE;7;74%;78%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;81;55;Partly sunny;80;56;E;10;56%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;NNW;10;44%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;74;55;Periods of sun, nice;75;59;NNE;4;65%;11%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, humid;85;67;A t-storm in spots;82;60;ENE;5;73%;55%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with sunshine;79;56;Some sun, pleasant;78;56;S;6;51%;5%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;60;39;Brilliant sunshine;59;44;NNE;5;79%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;65;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;ENE;6;31%;7%;10

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;90;78;Cloudy with a shower;91;79;NNE;11;65%;42%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;80;Sunny and very warm;100;78;N;10;29%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;54;48;Showers, some heavy;56;47;SSW;12;69%;79%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a shower;80;67;A thunderstorm;82;67;SSE;4;57%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Very warm;97;81;Mostly cloudy;96;82;WSW;10;59%;66%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;89;67;Cooler;75;67;NE;8;65%;12%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;89;82;Overcast, a shower;87;81;WSW;11;72%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;70;61;Clouds and sun, nice;70;58;WSW;5;58%;10%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;80;Nice with some sun;88;79;W;8;75%;34%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;89;73;A t-storm around;90;76;ESE;6;54%;48%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;88;70;A couple of showers;85;70;SSE;12;71%;65%;8

Delhi, India;A heavy thunderstorm;90;80;Heavy a.m. showers;91;80;ESE;4;86%;78%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;94;67;A t-storm around;92;66;S;7;35%;55%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Morning showers;93;81;Brief a.m. showers;92;82;SSE;6;72%;83%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;71;Some sunshine;89;70;S;5;60%;9%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;73;58;Mostly sunny;75;58;ESE;8;67%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;94;71;NNE;8;17%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;NNE;4;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;91;80;A t-storm around;91;81;SE;4;68%;64%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;69;47;Sunlit and pleasant;74;52;NNE;5;39%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm around;87;77;ENE;6;76%;42%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;69;52;Clouds and sun;69;51;WNW;11;45%;9%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with a shower;91;79;Downpours;91;79;WSW;12;78%;82%;9

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;84;80;A t-storm or two;85;79;E;11;82%;78%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;86;76;Breezy with a shower;87;76;ENE;16;56%;64%;13

Hyderabad, India;Afternoon showers;83;71;A downpour;77;69;W;7;86%;81%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;84;73;Strong a.m. t-storms;86;73;N;7;75%;71%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;85;76;Sunny;86;71;NE;8;60%;35%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun;91;76;A t-storm around;90;75;E;6;70%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;99;88;Partly sunny;97;90;SSE;11;58%;11%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;SW;9;32%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;91;68;Breezy in the p.m.;90;66;NNW;10;17%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;90;85;Windy;95;85;WSW;21;62%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy p.m. t-storms;80;69;Heavy thunderstorms;81;70;SE;4;88%;95%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;95;80;Mostly cloudy;87;77;S;15;50%;44%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, humid;81;63;Rain;67;60;NNW;11;81%;94%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;81;Increasingly windy;92;79;ENE;20;55%;4%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;88;69;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;W;6;58%;22%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;88;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;SSE;5;77%;80%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;91;79;Decreasing clouds;92;79;SE;5;70%;66%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;58;27;An afternoon shower;58;28;ENE;6;29%;46%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;83;76;Sun and clouds;84;74;SW;6;74%;44%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;61;Mostly sunny;66;61;SSE;9;73%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;Nice with sunshine;82;62;NNW;9;57%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, a t-storm;85;65;A t-storm around;84;63;E;4;58%;64%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;88;69;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;S;6;50%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clouds, then sun;77;68;Nice with sunshine;79;68;S;6;72%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and hot;96;70;Very hot;99;73;E;5;22%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;84;A couple of showers;90;84;W;11;64%;77%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;An afternoon shower;86;77;ENE;3;77%;69%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;83;80;A t-storm or two;86;81;WSW;11;80%;83%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with showers;47;43;Warmer;54;44;N;6;79%;42%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;N;5;64%;78%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;81;A thunderstorm;88;80;SE;7;72%;64%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;77;59;A t-storm around;76;53;NNW;9;49%;42%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;85;77;An afternoon shower;85;77;SSW;14;71%;77%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;57;42;Mostly sunny;56;41;NNE;5;82%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;77;63;A shower or two;73;60;NW;3;67%;85%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;79;62;Becoming cloudy;75;60;NNW;7;37%;16%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;88;80;Breezy with t-storms;84;81;WSW;16;91%;92%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;72;54;Some sun, pleasant;73;55;ESE;6;56%;33%;7

New York, United States;Warmer with hazy sun;88;73;A strong t-storm;86;67;NNW;7;63%;52%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;Abundant sunshine;95;73;W;10;40%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;76;55;Partly sunny;77;57;NE;7;64%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;92;78;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;N;7;46%;7%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;75;57;Nice with sunshine;77;57;SSE;6;40%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower and t-storm;78;59;Partly sunny;78;57;WNW;10;55%;24%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;82;78;A shower in the a.m.;82;78;ESE;13;82%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;91;78;A couple of t-storms;89;76;NW;6;82%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;84;74;Brief p.m. showers;90;75;E;5;75%;72%;8

Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;Mostly sunny;83;64;NE;7;54%;3%;8

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;58;55;Showers around;64;51;SSE;10;80%;85%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;92;79;More clouds than sun;87;79;SW;6;74%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;75;A stray t-shower;88;75;SSE;16;73%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;96;74;Warm with some sun;97;74;ESE;7;42%;9%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;68;55;Sun and clouds, nice;72;58;NNE;4;56%;4%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;90;73;Hot and humid;95;75;NNW;4;63%;32%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;68;50;Becoming cloudy;69;51;S;9;48%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;75;64;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;WSW;6;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;81;69;A shower in the a.m.;79;70;SSE;9;80%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;57;52;Clouds and sunshine;58;53;S;7;76%;60%;5

Riga, Latvia;Nice with some sun;76;61;Breezy in the a.m.;72;60;NNW;12;49%;11%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;69;56;High clouds;71;59;NNE;6;67%;1%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;110;91;Sunny and hot;112;94;WSW;8;19%;3%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;69;Sunny and very warm;93;71;WSW;8;45%;4%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;71;55;Thickening clouds;70;58;W;9;49%;18%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;69;57;Breezy in the p.m.;67;57;WSW;16;60%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;84;68;A thunderstorm;81;68;ENE;9;69%;67%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;79;Breezy with sunshine;87;78;E;15;71%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;NE;5;78%;76%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A heavy thunderstorm;69;57;A p.m. t-storm;71;58;WSW;7;79%;66%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;73;39;Sun and clouds;67;36;WNW;3;45%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;75;An afternoon shower;89;75;NE;7;71%;81%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;60;Mostly sunny;82;57;NNW;7;60%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;71;55;Sunshine and nice;67;54;ENE;6;63%;4%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm around;90;77;Very hot;98;75;S;4;56%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;Clouds, seasonable;91;81;ENE;13;60%;19%;12

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;81;S;12;71%;64%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;83;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;54;W;15;51%;6%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with sunshine;87;79;A shower in places;87;79;E;12;69%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun, nice;74;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;SW;7;40%;6%;5

Sydney, Australia;Breezy;60;50;Rain and drizzle;58;42;WSW;20;49%;53%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;95;82;A heavy thunderstorm;94;81;WNW;7;69%;89%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;71;61;Sun and some clouds;67;59;WNW;11;43%;13%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;E;7;26%;4%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;101;74;Very hot;100;74;NNW;7;36%;45%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;97;79;Mostly sunny;98;82;SSE;8;15%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;89;78;Sunny and pleasant;88;78;WNW;8;51%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;91;68;Mostly sunny;95;68;E;6;44%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;90;76;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;S;8;59%;31%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm or two;80;65;Mostly sunny;76;62;NNW;10;61%;1%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;84;73;Nice with sunshine;84;73;ENE;4;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;91;72;Plenty of sun;91;71;WSW;9;38%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;70;57;A stray t-shower;72;56;WNW;6;81%;78%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;59;A shower in the a.m.;72;57;ESE;5;53%;73%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;74;59;Nice with sunshine;76;59;NNE;6;44%;4%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A thunderstorm;88;77;W;5;78%;73%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;A t-storm around;73;52;N;8;56%;42%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;WNW;13;63%;15%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;53;52;Increasingly windy;58;54;N;19;81%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;83;77;Heavy thunderstorms;83;78;SSW;8;83%;89%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;100;74;Sunshine, very hot;98;73;NNE;5;30%;5%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-20 21:43 GMT+08:00

