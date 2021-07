Tuesday At Arka Tennis Club Gdynia, Poland Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay GDYNIA, POLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Gdynia at Arka Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6), Belarus, def. Weronika Baszak, Poland, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Marina Melnikova, Russia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

Irina-Camelia Begu (3), Romania, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-1, 6-2.