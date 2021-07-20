Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Iran's daily new coronavirus infections hit another high

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 19:13
Iran's daily new coronavirus infections hit another high

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Tuesday broke another record in the country's daily new coronavirus cases, even as Tehran and its surroundings went into lockdown, a week-long measure imposed amid another surge in the pandemic.

The country’s health ministry announced 27,444 new cases and 250 deaths over the past day, bringing the overall death toll to 87,624 from among more than 3.5 million confirmed cases in the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Iran embarked on another lockdown — the nation’s fifth so far — that is meant to last until next Monday. All bazars, markets places and public offices closed, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants, in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz.

On Monday, Tehran Province governor Anoushiravan Bandpay announced a code red, saying all hospitals in the province have reached their full capacity.

During an earlier surge in cases, in April, Iran reported the highest daily number of cases, 25,582. At the time, its daily death tolls surged to around 400, below the grim record of 486 reached last November.

Iranian authorities have lately been warning about a new surge, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant. In sanctions-hit Iran, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East, less than 2% of the population of 84 million has received both doses, mainly of the imported Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Updated : 2021-07-20 21:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths