Tuesday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Kacper Zuk, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7.

Dustin Brown, Germany, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (2), Uruguay, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.