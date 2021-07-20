Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan, Lithuania grow ties despite pressure from Beijing

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 16:03
Taiwan, Lithuania grow ties despite pressure from Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan will exchange representative offices with Lithuania, the self-governed island said Tuesday, in a breakthrough for its foreign relations that are under constant pressure from China.

The offices will seek to enhance economic and trade relations, along with cooperation in various other fields, the island's Foreign Ministry said.

The office will bear the name of Taiwan, rather than “Chinese Taipei,” the term used in other countries in order not to offend Beijing, which claims the island as its territory without the right to diplomatic recognition.

“The governments of Taiwan and Lithuania have mutually agreed after intensive negotiations that Taiwan will soon establish a representative office in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnyus," Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said.

“The name of the representative office will be ‘The Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania’. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aggressively working on the preparations." Wu said.

Taiwan’s first-ever representative office abroad to bear the name of Taiwan was established in Somaliland in 2020. While Chinese pressure has reduced the island's formal diplomatic allies to just 15, it maintains informal ties with all major nations through the use of de facto embassies.

Lithuania will set up its office in Taiwan in the autumn, Wu said.

“I therefore believe that Taiwan and Lithuania’s economic and trade exchanges, cooperation in various fields, as well as the friendships between people will all be enhanced, despite their geographical distance,” said Wu.

The last time Taiwan established a representative office in Europe was in 2003 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Updated : 2021-07-20 17:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths