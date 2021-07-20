COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Tuesday (July 20) announced that a confirmed COVID-19 case recently shopped at Carrefour and worked out in World Gym while potentially infectious.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Taipei's Department of Health announced that case No. 15,493 was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 17. It then released a list of locations in Taipei where the person recently visited.

The health department stated that based on a preliminary investigation, case No. 15,493 is believed to have contracted the virus from a friend who visited from Hsinchu and also was later confirmed to have the disease. Prior to being diagnosed, case No. 15,493 went to the Carrefour on Tong'an Street in Taipei's Zhongzheng District from 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. on July 7.

After being informed of the infection, the Carrefour branch on July 20 launched a disinfection of the store and told employees to begin self-health monitoring. On July 13, the first day that World Gym reopened, the confirmed case went to the fitness chain's branch at Changchun Road in Taipei's Zhongshan District from 10:25 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

After being notified of the infection, the World Gym branch on July 19 carried out disinfection of the facility. The gym will be closed to the public for three days, from July 20 to July 22.



Locations case No. 15,493 visited on July 7 and 13. (Taipei City Government image)