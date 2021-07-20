New iPhone SE with 5G expected for first half of 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple is reportedly planning on releasing a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year, according to DigiTimes.

The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to come with a 5 nm A14 Bionic processor made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) from the iPhone 12 lineup. The latest news builds on reports from Apple analyst Kuo Ming-chi (郭明錤) last month that the 2022 iPhone SE will support 5G, in addition to having processor updates.

DigiTimes also said the rollout of Apple’s next budget phone will benefit chip probing companies in Taiwan, including TSMC subsidiary Xintec.

Apple first released the iPhone SE in 2016 to meet demand for a low-cost alternative to its flagship devices. In 2020, it released a 4.7-inch second-generation iPhone SE. A specific release date was not mentioned, nor was the price for this upcoming SE model.