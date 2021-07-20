Alexa
Taiwanese average 137 visits to convenience stores annually, spend NT$84 per trip

Cigarettes, hot food, beverages best-selling items in convenience stores

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/20 15:51
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese on average visit convenience stores 137 times yearly and spend NT$84 (US$3) per visit, according to research conducted by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), CNA reported.

At the end of last year, the five main convenience store chains in Taiwan — 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, OKmart, and Million — had a total of 11,985 stores, which was an increase of 556 stores, or 4.9 percent, compared to the year-end of 2019, according to the FTC.

The total number of visits to the five chains in 2020 was 3.2 billion, which averages out to 137 trips per person in the country.

The average amount of money spent per visit in 2020 was NT$84, an increase of NT$1.5 compared to the previous year.

According to the FTC, the number of convenience stores and the average amount spent per visit have increased every year from 2012 to 2020, which indicated that convenience stores have become indispensable retail channels for consumers.

As for the most purchased items, FTC research found that food was the most popular, with cigarettes, hot meals (including meal boxes and sandwiches), and beverages being the three best-selling items.

Revenues from these three items have increased every year since 2016.

(FTC images)
