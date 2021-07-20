Ratio of young adults with COVID rising in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 20) said the average age of COVID-19 cases is beginning to drop.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced that the latest local cases include 13 males and five females between the ages of 20 and 80. As for the distribution of these cases, seven were in Taipei City, six were in New Taipei City, three were in Keelung City, and two were in Taoyuan City.

Chen said that recent cases are concentrated in northern Taiwan, but they are small in number compared to previous weeks. This smaller number of cases enables the CECC to carry out more complete epidemiological investigations and better control the outbreak, according to Chen.

At a national epidemic prevention conference Tuesday morning, Chen said most of the cases are concentrated in the "Twin City" area of Taipei City and New Taipei City, with sporadic cases of infection in other counties and cities. Over the past two weeks, Chen said that most cases have been found to be part of family cluster infections, with the average age of confirmed cases dropping significantly.

In an effort to halt this trend, Chen called on local governments to prioritize prevention and treatment among young adults. In addition, he urged local officials to pay more attention to the risks of community transmission and continue to strengthen the capacity for medical treatment to cope with future outbreaks of new variants.

Chen then reminded the public to implement personal protective measures at all times, such as handwashing, cough etiquette, and wearing masks. He also called on people to reduce unnecessary movement, activities, and gatherings, and avoid crowded places or areas with a high risk of transmission.