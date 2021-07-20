Taiwanese netizens fume at hotel arrangement for Olympic badminton player Tai

Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying and the hotel room she's staying in during the Tokyo Olympics (Facebook photo, Instagram story screenshot)... Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying and the hotel room she's staying in during the Tokyo Olympics (Facebook photo, Instagram story screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The sports authorities in Taiwan are facing public scrutiny for a series of controversial Olympics arrangements involving flight seating and accommodation choices for athletes.

At the heart of the matter is the world’s No. 1 badminton player, Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎). The Taiwanese olympian has complained about flying economy to Tokyo, and her Instagram post about the hotel room she would be staying in has caused a stir among Taiwanese netizens, who believe she deserves better lodging.

The country’s badminton team will be staying in Marroad Inn Tokyo, where room rates range from NT$2,400 (US$86) to NT$3,400 a night. The netizens were enraged over what they perceived as the less-than-satisfactory lodging, while sports officials are offered better accommodation at Mimaru Tokyo Shinjuku West, which costs around NT$5,000 a night, wrote UDN.

Apparently seeking to appease her furious supporters, Tai said on Tuesday (July 20) that the hotel is only a 10-minute drive from the badminton stadium, allowing more rest time for the contestants.

According to the Sports Administration’s pre-Olympics inspection report in 2019, the hotel was selected for its proximity to the venue hosting badminton events. Taiwanese athletes competing in badminton, shooting, golf, equestrianism, and cycling sports are the ones not residing in the athlete’s village, according to CNA.