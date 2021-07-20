Ex-Taiwan Cabinet official caught violating Level 3 restrictions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pingtung County Government on Monday (July 19) said the former chief executive of the Cabinet’s Southern Taiwan Joint Services Center, Chen Cheng-wen (陳政聞), was caught violating Level 3 restrictions.

Chen was found eating hot pot and drinking alcohol at Pingtung’s Mudanwan Villa on July 13 with a group of 15 people, which exceeds the four-person maximum for indoor gatherings under Level 3 restrictions, Liberty Times reported. The Pingtung County Government has fined the Cabinet official, who had recently resigned from his position, and the other 15 people NT$100,000 (US$3560) each.

Chen’s wife, children, and foreign domestic helpers were among the people present. Additionally, one person did not wear a mask during the illegal gathering and was fined NT$3,000.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday that it is "highly likely" the Level 3 alert will be lowered to Level 2. Chen said the loosening of regulations will be carried out "slowly and steadily based on the four principles of gradual progress, proper planning, strengthened prevention, and adaptability."