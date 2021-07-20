Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Ex-Taiwan Cabinet official caught violating Level 3 restrictions

Official slapped with NT$100,000 fine for dining with 15 people in southern Taiwan

  896
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/20 15:17
Former official Chen Cheng-wen

Former official Chen Cheng-wen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pingtung County Government on Monday (July 19) said the former chief executive of the Cabinet’s Southern Taiwan Joint Services Center, Chen Cheng-wen (陳政聞), was caught violating Level 3 restrictions.

Chen was found eating hot pot and drinking alcohol at Pingtung’s Mudanwan Villa on July 13 with a group of 15 people, which exceeds the four-person maximum for indoor gatherings under Level 3 restrictions, Liberty Times reported. The Pingtung County Government has fined the Cabinet official, who had recently resigned from his position, and the other 15 people NT$100,000 (US$3560) each.

Chen’s wife, children, and foreign domestic helpers were among the people present. Additionally, one person did not wear a mask during the illegal gathering and was fined NT$3,000.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday that it is "highly likely" the Level 3 alert will be lowered to Level 2. Chen said the loosening of regulations will be carried out "slowly and steadily based on the four principles of gradual progress, proper planning, strengthened prevention, and adaptability."
Southern Taiwan Joint Services Center
Level 3 alert
Pingtung County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
2021/07/19 20:38
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
2021/07/19 17:29
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
2021/07/18 21:00
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
2021/07/17 17:04
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
2021/07/16 16:56

Updated : 2021-07-20 17:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths