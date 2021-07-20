Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 4 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 20) reported 18 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the fourth day in a row with fewer than 20 local infections.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 24 new coronavirus cases, including 18 local cases and six imported infections. He also announced four deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 773.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 13 males and five females between the ages of 20 and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 12-19. As for the distribution of these cases, seven were in Taipei City, six were in New Taipei City, three were in Keelung City, and two were in Taoyuan City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 13 are from known sources and five are from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the four deaths reported on Tuesday, four were women and one was a man, with the ages ranging between 60 and 70. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 17 to July 16.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 22 and July 19, while the dates of death ranged from July 16-19.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,210 cases announced between May 11 and July 18, 12,348, or 86.9%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Tuesday included four men and two women between the ages of 10 and 40. They entered Taiwan from the U.S. (three cases), Indonesia (two cases), and Myanmar (one case) between July 5 and July 19.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,801,538 COVID-19 tests, with 1,784,759 coming back negative. Out of the 15,453 confirmed cases, 1,241 were imported, 14,159 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 773 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 765 deaths from local infections, 384 were in New Taipei; 292 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 23 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 10 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.