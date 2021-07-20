Alexa
Japanese architect's teahouse installation makes Taiwan debut

Kengo Kuma's major projects displayed at Taipei's Jut Art Museum

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/20 14:43
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's exhibition of his landmark projects from around the world is slated to kick off in Taipei's Jut Art Museum on July 24.

The museum is hosting the first edition of "Off-Site Project," which features Kuma’s prototypes and signature architectural styles drawn from Scotland, Japan, Denmark, and the Philippines. Additionally, a special outdoor installation titled "Oribako" will be presented.

"I am not the type to stay holed up in a room thinking," the 67-year-old artist said. He described his methodology as "to not only see a place with your eyes but also to engage with it using your entire body," according to the exhibition.

Through themes with names such as "hole," "oblique," "particles," and "time," the audience will get a closer look at the details of Kendo-designed museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions, including The Haruki Murakami Library located at Waseda University in Japan, the Victoria and Albert Dundee Museum in Scotland, and the Hans Christian Andersen Museum in Denmark.

The exhibition showcases materials as well as structural and technical prototypes of experimental models inspired by installation designs, providing further insights into the architect's process.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese origami and teahouses, a new mobile installation titled "Oribako" is also making its debut.

The exhibition is free and will run from July 24 to Sept. 12. Online booking will become available from July 20.

The model of Hans Christian Andersen Museum (Jut Art Museum photo)

Haruki Murakami Library's prototype (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
