Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Haiti awaits new chief as official mourning starts for Moïse

By DÁNICA COTO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/20 12:01
Youths stand at a gate along the seashore in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of more than 11 m...
Fishermen return to shore near the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of more than 11 million people ...
A fisherman carries a bucket from his boat to the shore in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of ...
A fisherman rows his boat near the shore where vendors sell food and workers wait to unload merchandise from boats in the La Saline neighborhood of Po...
A child smiles at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Haiti is curre...
A child walks out of a door at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Sunday, July 18, 2021. H...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-P...
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, left, and First Lady Martine Moise, in red, receive Spain's Queen Letizia Or...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Moïse was...
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. ...
Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Friday, July 16, 2021, the week after the assassination of Ha...

Youths stand at a gate along the seashore in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of more than 11 m...

Fishermen return to shore near the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of more than 11 million people ...

A fisherman carries a bucket from his boat to the shore in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country of ...

A fisherman rows his boat near the shore where vendors sell food and workers wait to unload merchandise from boats in the La Saline neighborhood of Po...

A child smiles at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Haiti is curre...

A child walks out of a door at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Sunday, July 18, 2021. H...

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-P...

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, left, and First Lady Martine Moise, in red, receive Spain's Queen Letizia Or...

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Moïse was...

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. ...

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Friday, July 16, 2021, the week after the assassination of Ha...

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — While they await a new leader, Haitians are beginning a series of official ceremonies Tuesday to honor President Jovenel Moïse nearly two weeks after he was assassinated at home.

The body of Moïse was to lie in state starting before dawn at the National Pantheon Museum in the capital of Port-au-Prince, officials said. He was shot multiple times during a July 7 attack in which his wife was seriously wounded.

The ceremonies come as designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry prepared to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti after the killing with the backing of police and the military.

It was not immediately clear when Henry would be sworn in, but he promised in an audio recording that he would soon announce who would form a provisional consensus government to lead Haiti until elections are held.

“We will need this unity to overcome the many challenges that beset us,” Henry said. “Some have observed the latest events with amazement, others wonder with reason about the management of the country.”

Henry said he has met with various unidentified actors as well as civil society and the private sector. “I intend to continue and deepen these discussions, because it is the only way to bring the Haitian family together,” he said.

Haiti elections minister Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press on Monday that Joseph would step down and cede the position to Henry, who was chosen for the post by Moïse shortly before he was killed but had not been sworn in.

The change in leadership comes after a group of key international diplomats called on Henry to create a “consensual and inclusive government" in a statement issued Saturday that made no reference to Joseph. The Core Group is composed of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the U.S., France and the European Union as well as representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia, said Joseph's departure was to be expected.

“Joseph's fate was sealed over the weekend,” he said. “Everything that happens in Haiti has a powerful foreign component.”

On Monday, the U.N. said that Joseph and Henry had made significant progress in the past week to end the impasse and that it supports dialogue to find “minimal consensus” for holding fair legislative and presidential elections.

Authorities have arrested more than 20 suspects for alleged direct links to the killing. The majority of them were former Colombian soldiers, many of whom officials say were duped.

Updated : 2021-07-20 13:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week