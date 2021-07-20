Alexa
Taipei's Showtime Cinemas shuts down amid COVID case

Movie theater on Linsen North Road shuts down after employee tests positive

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/20 13:25
Showtime Cinemas Linsen North Road branch. (Google Maps image)

Showtime Cinemas Linsen North Road branch. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A movie theater in the heart of Taipei suddenly announced it was closing on Tuesday (July 20) after a company employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On its Facebook page on Tuesday, Showtime Cinemas announced that it was immediately shutting down its Zhongshan District theater on No. 247 Linsen North Road for disinfection. The cinema stated that it will offer refunds to any customers who had purchased tickets for films that day if they apply by Aug. 20, with the funds to be disbursed in about seven to 14 working days.

Showtime Cinemas was cited by SET News as saying that an employee in its business department who is not a staff member of the theater had received a positive result from a rapid antigen test. The company said that as a precaution, it has decided to suspend business on Tuesday and carry out a complete disinfection.

The cinema hall emphasized that the employee had not entered the theater or come in contact with customers. The company added that the employee is still awaiting the results of a PCR test.

As part of its loosening of Level 3 restrictions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), allowed movie theaters to reopen on July 13. However, cinemas are to follow a long list of epidemic prevention measures, such as requiring masks, using real-name registration, arranging checkerboard seating, and banning eating and drinking.
