Taiwan’s JustKitchen opens 20th location

Ghost kitchen startup also introduces two new menus

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/20 13:05
JustKitchen logo (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese cloud kitchen startup JustKitchen recently opened its 20th location in the city of Taoyuan.

The Taoyuan kitchen marks the 19th in Taiwan, with JustKitchen having opened up its first international location in Hong Kong’s North Point last month, according to the company. The new locale is expected to serve those working in the tech and startup industries.

The company also announced two new delivery-only menus, including the TGI Friday's Go Burgers Collection and Cali Vibe Bento boxes. The TGI Friday's menu adds three new burgers to its existing partnership with JustKitchen.

Meanwhile, the Cali Vibe Bento line was created for people looking for healthy lunch boxes with smaller meat portions at a lower price point. Meals start at NT$150 (US$5.35) and will be marketed to customers outside of Taipei.

According to COO Kent Wu (吳得暉), JustKitchen handles around 4,000 orders a day, or about 120,000 per month. The delivery-only startup now offers some 25 proprietary and third-party food menus and is available through the JustKitchen app and other third-party delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats and Foodpanda.

The company also has ambitious overseas expansion plans for the rest of Asia Pacific, in addition to the U.S.

Wu told Taiwan News last month that early plans are calling for eight kitchens in Hong Kong, eight in Singapore, and 15 in the Philippines by the end of 2022. As for the U.S., Wu said the initial goal is to have between two and five locations in L.A. by year’s end, after which will come San Francisco and Seattle.

JustKitchen
JustKitchen Taoyuan
JustKitchen ghost kitchen

Updated : 2021-07-20 13:15 GMT+08:00

