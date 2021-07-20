Alexa
Taiwan's migrant workers can begin switching worksites today

Migrant workers can now transfer to new worksites under same employer

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/20 12:35
Migrant workers being tested for COVID in Kaohsiung on June 9. 

Migrant workers being tested for COVID in Kaohsiung on June 9.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 19) announced that the ban on migrant workers changing worksites under the same employer would be lifted the following day.

At a press conference, Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced that the ban would end on Tuesday (July 20). It was introduced on June 6 amid cluster infections at high-tech firms in Miaoli County.

The condition for reassignment is that the position at the new worksite must last for more than 60 days. Three days before the start date of the new assignment, the employer must arrange for the foreign worker to undergo a PCR test.

Foreign workers can only be transferred to the new work locale if they receive a negative test result. Prior to the reassignment, the employer must file an application for permission to make the transfer with the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

If a migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19, their employer must ensure that they are provided medical attention, a quarantine, and treatment arranged by the health department. In the case of migrant employees who test negative, the employer must assist in monitoring their health and recording their movements.

If an employer fails to ensure that their workers are tested or are provided proper medical care, they will face a fine of between NT$30,000 (US$1,000) and NT$150,000. If the employer entrusts a labor broker with managing the testing of the workers and fails to follow regulations, the broker will be subject to a fine of between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000.
migrant workers
foreign workers
foreign migrant workers
workers' rights
lifting restrictions

Updated : 2021-07-20 13:15 GMT+08:00

