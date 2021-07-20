Foreign Minister calls Taiwan Strait peace global issue

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu speaking with reporter from Spanish newspaper El Mundo. (MOFA photo) Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu speaking with reporter from Spanish newspaper El Mundo. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday (July 19) said that peace in the Taiwan Strait is not just a cross-strait issue but a global one as well.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Wu discussed the Chinese threat to Taiwan, Taiwan-U.S. relations, and Taiwan's efforts to join international organizations, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. The foreign minister pointed out that Chinese military aircraft activity near Taiwan has increased, prompting the international community to voice concerns that Beijing is damaging peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and region.

As a result, international conferences such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), U.S.-Japan Summit, U.S.-South Korea Summit, EU-Japan Summit, and G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting have reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait demonstrating that this is not only a cross-strait concern, Wu said, emphasizing that this affects the Indo-Pacific region and the rest of the world.

With regard to Taiwan-U.S. relations, Wu said Washington has proven its support for Taipei through a number of actions, such as loosening the guidelines on bilateral exchanges and sending a delegation led by former Senator Christopher Dodd to Taiwan.

The foreign minister said that Taiwan is an “indispensable partner” in global health and other matters, especially as countries look to bolster international cooperation in the post-COVID era. The East Asian nation also will fight for its participation in the World Health Assembly, he added.