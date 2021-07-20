Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Premier League club Everton suspends player amid police case

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 08:59
Premier League club Everton suspends player amid police case

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has suspended a player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The northwest-England team did not identify the player or any details about the police case.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time,” Everton said in a statement.

Everton players are in pre-season training. The team opens its Premier League campaign against Southampton on Aug. 14.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-20 10:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week