Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Finch out with injury, Carey to captain Australia vs Windies

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 06:06
Finch out with injury, Carey to captain Australia vs Windies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will captain Australia in place of the injured Aaron Finch in the first of three one-day internationals against West Indies on Tuesday at Kensington Oval.

Cricket Australia said Monday that Finch injured a knee while batting in the fifth Twenty20 in St. Lucia last Friday and that his fitness for the ODI series will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

Carey has previously captained the Adelaide Strikers, the South Australian Redbacks and Australia A.

The second ODI is set for Thursday and the final match on Saturday, all at Kensington Oval. West Indies won the T20 series 4-1, including the first three matches.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-20 07:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26