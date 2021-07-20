Alexa
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper to IL

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 05:56
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the pair got hurt a day earlier at Philadelphia.

Chisholm left in the first inning with a left shoulder contusion following a diving attempt on Bryce Harper’s single in short right field.

Cooper departed in the eighth inning after a collision at first base with Travis Jankowski. He has a left elbow sprain.

The Marlins open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Miami recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson and selected right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Updated : 2021-07-20 07:55 GMT+08:00

